Dear comrades, I get inspiration from you: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the work done by children who won Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar in various categories, saying he gets inspiration and energy from them.

"Whenever I hear about such courageous work of all you young comrades, talk to you, I also get inspiration and energy," Modi said. Interacting with children at his residence, the prime minister said he is proud to see the awareness of their duty towards society and the nation.

"We should give priority to our duty. How long we would give priority to our rights?" Modi said, adding: "I feel proud that you are aware of your duty for society and the nation."

"When I was getting introduced to you a while back, I was really surprised. The way you all have tried in different fields, the work that has been done at such a young age... is amazing," he said.

He told them to enjoy drinking water and juice not medicine. He also advised them to be physically active.

The Pradhan Mantri Bal Puraskar awards are given to children in the age group of five to 18 years for their contribution in various sectors—innovation, social service, scholastic, sports, art and culture, and bravery.

It carries a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, a certificate and a citation. The 49 awardees include 12-year-old Darsh Malani, who has performed over 50 magic shows worldwide, and 11-year-old Manoj Kumar Lohar, awarded for his mastery in "tabla vadan".

"The government of India acknowledges children as one of the most important partners in nation-building. Their hopes and aspirations are to be acknowledged and their achievements rewarded.

Although every child is precious and his or her achievements have to be appreciated, there are some whose achievements will serve as an inspiration to many others," a statement said.

The government gives these awards every year to recognize exceptional achievements of children in various fields. President Ram Nath Kovind had on Wednesday presented these awards.