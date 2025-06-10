  • Menu
Decomposed body found inside bus

Decomposed body found inside bus
Highlights

New Delhi: A partially decomposed body of a 32-year-old helper was found inside a bus in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area on Monday, police said. A...

New Delhi: A partially decomposed body of a 32-year-old helper was found inside a bus in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area on Monday, police said. A caller rang Nand Nagri Police Station at 7.52 am, complaining about a foul smell and blood emanating from a tourist bus parked at the bus stand. The bus was empty and pol ce found the body of a man, who was later identified as Shiva, a resident of Pushta, Gamri. Shiva was lying face down in the front bus steps. “The body was in a partially decomposed state and a head injury was visible. The bus cabin was locked from inside. Prima facie, it appears to be a case of accidental fall,” a police officer said. The body was taken to the GTB Hospital mortuary for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, the officer added.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the vicinity.

