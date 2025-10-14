Deepender calls for fair probe into Haryana IPS officer suicide case

Chandigarh: Callingfor a fair and independent investigation into Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar’s suicide case, Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda on Monday said it is the government’s responsibility to restore public confidence in the system.

This will only happen when justice is served, the Rohtak MP told reporters after meeting Kumar’s bureaucrat wife P Amneet Kumar at her official residence in Sector 24 here.

A 2001-batch IPS officer, Kumar (52) allegedly shot himself dead at his Sector 11, Chandigarh, residence on October 7 and left behind a “final note”, accusing eight senior officers, including Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and former Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, of harassing him and maligning his image.

The Chandigarh Police on Friday constituted a six-member Special Investigation Team for “prompt, impartial and thorough investigation” into the case.

“The kind of allegations that have been levelled (in Puran Kumar’s final note)... justice should be done. That will happen when there is an impartial and independent investigation and the family (of Kumar) is satisfied,” Hooda said.

“A message has to go out that no one can influence the probe as people occupying senior posts have been named as accused.

“That is why it is important that the probe should be above any suspicion... anyone found guilty in the probe should not be spared,” he added.

The entire country is looking at the government to ensure that justice is delivered, said Hooda, who was accompanied by Congress Ambala MP Varun Chaudhry and party MP from Sonipat MP Satpal Brahamchari.

Two days ago, Hooda visited Kumar’s family to offer his condolences.

In his final note, Kumar gave accounts of alleged harassment, including caste-based discrimination, by Asome officers named by him.

The Haryana government on Saturday transferred then Rohtak SP Birjaniya. His new posting orders have not yet been issued.

On Sunday, a 31-member committee formed to seek justice for Kumar’s family gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the Chandigarh administration to remove DGP Kapur.

The officer’s family has refused to give its consent for autopsy and cremation of the body until its demands are addressed, even though the Haryana government is making efforts to persuade Amneet P Kumar.