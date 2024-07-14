'Deeply concerned' Rahul Gandhi condemns attack on Donald Trump

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, on Sunday, expressed "deep concern" over the suspected assassination attempt on the US Presidential candidate Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the former US President was shot at an election rally in western Pennsylvania in a possible assassination attempt just a day before the Republican Party is scheduled to begin its convention to formally declare him its nominee for the White House.

Rahul Gandhi took to his X and wrote: "I am deeply concerned by the assassination attempt on former US President Donald Trump."

"Such acts must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Wishing him a swift and complete recovery," the Congress leader added.

Trump touched the right side of his face after what seemed like the first two shots and dropped to the ground. Secret Service agents threw themselves on him to protect him.

A member of the audience was killed, and another person was grievously wounded.

"The Secret Service has implemented protective measures, and the former President is safe," said Anthony Guglielmi, the Chief of Communications for the Secret Service.

The former President Trump is "fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility," Trump Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement.



