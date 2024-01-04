Defence Ministry inks pact worth Rs 802cr to procure military equipment

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed two important contracts worth Rs 802 crore for procurement of 697 Bogie Open Military (BOM) wagons and 56 Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment, an official said on Thursday.

The MoD said that BOM wagons, designed by Research Design and Standard Organisation, are specialist wagons used by the Indian Army for mobilisation of Army units.

BOM wagons are used to transport light vehicles, artillery guns, engineering equipment etc. from their peace-time locations to operational areas, the official said.

"This critical rolling stock will ensure speedy and simultaneous induction of units and equipment into operational areas during any conflict situation besides, facilitating their peace-time movement for military exercise and movement of units from one station to another," a statement noted.

The Defence Ministry said that the equipment is based on an in-service High Mobility Vehicle having advanced mechanical and electrical systems which will reduce the timings for minefield marking during operations and will enhance the operational capability of Indian Army.

The Ministry said that the contract procurement of 697 Bogie Open Military (BOM) wagons at a cost of Rs 473 crore BOM contract has been signed with Jupiter Wagons Limited.

The second contract for procurement of 56 Mechanical Minefield Marking Equipment (MMME) Mark II at a cost of Rs 329 crore is with BEML Ltd, under the Buy (Indian-IDDM) category.

The MoD said that the BOM Wagons and MMME will be produced with equipment and sub-systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, giving a boost to the indigenous manufacturing and participation of the private sector in defence production, realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

MMME has been designed to operate cross country with a complete load of stores and carry out marking of minefields with minimal time and manpower employment, the official added.