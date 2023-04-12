Defiant Sachin Pilot holds one-day fast

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot sat on a protest fast in Jaipur on Tuesday, defying a warning last night that his move would be seen as an "anti-party activity".

With a backdrop devoid of the Congress name or symbol, Sachin Pilot sat at the "Shaheed Smarak Sthal" surrounded by supporters, for a one-day fast largely aimed at his party rival Ashok Gehlot, whom he accuses of not acting on allegations against the BJP's Vasundhara Raje.

The absence of any Congress branding on his campaign intensified speculation that Pilot may be spoiling for a confrontation that will drive him out of the party.