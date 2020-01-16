Delay in Delhi Metro's blue line due to passenger on track

New Delhi: The services on a section of Delhi Metro's Blue Line were affected on Thursday morning due to a passenger on the track at Dwarka Mor metro station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) informed.

In a tweet at 9.59 a.m., the DMRC said: "Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on track at Dwarka Mor. Normal service on all other lines."

The Blue Line is one of the busiest of all the lines in the Delhi Metro network, ferrying thousands of passengers to and from Delhi and neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.