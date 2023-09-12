Delays And Technical Issues Disrupt PM's Return After G20 Summit

Canada announced on Monday that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his delegation's earliest potential departure from New Delhi would be late Tuesday afternoon. The Canadian Armed Forces are diligently working to facilitate their return home. The prime minister and his delegation were originally scheduled to leave Delhi after the G20 summit on Sunday but have been stranded due to aircraft technical issues.



Earlier in the day, there was information that a replacement aircraft, a ferry aircraft, is expected to land at Delhi airport around 10 pm on Monday. The Canadian Prime Minister's office, in an email to PTI, confirmed that the Canadian Armed Forces are persistently working to bring the delegation back home.

Press Secretary Mohammad Hussain stated in the email, "We will provide regular updates as the situation develops. Currently, the earliest possible departure is anticipated for late Tuesday afternoon, but the situation is subject to change."

Trudeau, who had arrived in the national capital on Friday, had initially planned to return on Sunday after the G20 Summit. However, the departure was postponed due to technical issues with the aircraft. According to a statement from the prime minister's office quoted by CTV News channel, "These technical issues cannot be resolved immediately, so our delegation will remain in India until alternative arrangements can be made."