Delhi again defeated dengue this year: Kejriwal

New Delhi: In the second last week of Delhi government's anti-dengue campaign, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the national capital has again defeated the mosquito-borne tropical disease.

"Owing to the aggressive campaign by the Delhi government this year, no dengue-related death has been reported in the national capital. Delhi has again defeated dengue this year. The cases were further reduced," Kejriwal tweeted.

In the 9th week of 10 Hafte 10 Baje, 10 Minute anti-dengue campaign, the Chief Minister also appealed to the citizens to join the campaign.

The Delhi Chief Minister earlier had urged citizens for their collective efforts against the disease, saying "we have to stop the breeding of dengue mosquitoes and protect our family and the entire Delhi from dengue".

Kejriwal on last Sunday had also declared that dengue was "under control" in the national capital like previous year.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had earlier credited the Arvind Kejriwal government's anti-dengue campaign for no dengue-related deaths this year and tweeted, "Delhi people did it! No death due to dengue this year."

"There is also a sharp fall in the number of cases compared to the figures reported last year. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's campaign '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' has been made a success by you all."

Last week, the anti-dengue campaign of the Delhi government got support from celebrities such as singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan, who encouraged the citizens of Delhi to religiously follow the dengue prevention guidelines such as inspecting their residences for signs of stagnant water, draining the accumulated water or adding a layer of oil or petrol to it to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

The Delhi government this year also launched a dengue helpline -- 01123300012 -- and a WhatsApp helpline -- 8595920530 -- to assist the general public.