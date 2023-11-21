Delhi And Fukuoka Renew 'Friendship Agreement' For Three More Years, Strengthening Ties In Culture, Education, And Environment

The Delhi government and Japan's Fukuoka Prefecture have renewed their 'Friendship Agreement' for an additional three years, with a focus on collaboration in various sectors such as environment, culture, tourism, heritage, education, and youth exchange. To commemorate the 15th anniversary of their twinning agreement, a 35-member delegation, including Fukuoka's Vice-Governor Akie Omagari, visited Delhi and met with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



The initial agreement, signed on March 5, 2007, has now been extended until March 31, 2026. Chief Minister Kejriwal emphasized that the friendship between the two entities goes beyond a mere agreement between cities; it is a connection deeply rooted in spiritual affinity and enduring cultural ties. He highlighted the profound impact of Indian culture, particularly through Buddhism, on Japanese society, fostering a genuine sense of closeness between the people of Japan and India, especially Delhi.

Over the past 15 years, the Friendship Agreement has strengthened the bond between the two cities through mutual cooperation and exchange in various fields, including environment, art and culture, archaeology, and education. Chief Minister Kejriwal expressed his commitment to furthering this friendship and ensuring the implementation of agreed-upon action plans for the betterment of the citizens of both cities.

Praising Japan and its culture, the Chief Minister noted that the Japanese language is now being taught in Delhi government schools. Additionally, online exchange and interactions are taking place between students of two schools in each city. Looking ahead, Omagari mentioned that Fukuoka eagerly anticipates a visit by the Delhi government's Art and Culture delegates in December. In the realm of the environment, 24 experts from Fukuoka have already visited Delhi, participating in an International Environment Expert Training Programme.

The ongoing collaboration reflects a commitment to fostering understanding, cooperation, and shared benefits between the people of Delhi and Fukuoka, encompassing a wide range of cultural, educational, and environmental initiatives.