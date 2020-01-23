Delhi Assembly Elections: Amit Shah, Kejriwal To Hold Roadshows Today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to conduct road shows in three assembly constituencies of Delhi on Thursday morning. The BJP leader's road shows are an attempt to give an impetus to the party's campaign for the Delhi assembly elections scheduled to be held on February 8.

So far, both the BJP and the Congress have been lagging behind in the election campaign with Aam Aadmi party (AAP) miles ahead in reaching out to Delhi voters. Other BJP heavyweights including Smriti Irani are yet to get into campaign mode in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is also set to conduct roadshows in the national capital on Thursday. Kejriwal asserted that his party had always stood against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He pointed out that AAP had voted against CAA in the Parliament. The AAP supremo also recalled that he had said earlier that CAA was not in national interest.

However, Kejriwal clarified that the upcoming Delhi assembly elections will be fought on the basis of local issues like electricity, water, roads, schools and healthcare and not on national issues like CAA.

The BJP however criticised AAP accusing the local AAP MLA of inciting violence during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests, an allegation denied by Arvind Kejriwal's party. The ruling party at the Centre said that it was the BJP which first highlighted issues of Vikas or development.