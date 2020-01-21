Delhi Assembly Polls: AAP's Development Vs BJP, Congress Asserts Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed his nomination from the New Delhi constituency today. Speaking to the media later, he said that the BJP and Congress wanted Kejriwal out, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spoke only of welfare schemes for Delhi including education and healthcare.





एक तरफ़ - भाजपा, JD(U), LJP, JJP, Congress, RJD



दूसरी तरफ़ - स्कूल, अस्पताल, पानी, बिजली, फ़्री महिला यात्रा, दिल्ली की जनता



मेरा मक़सद है - भ्रष्टाचार हराना और दिल्ली को आगे ले जाना,



उनका सबका मक़सद है - मुझे हराना — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 21, 2020

This is reflective of the priorities of his opponents in contrast to Aam Admi party's policies, Arvind Kejriwal implied. The AAP chief has all along been maintaining that his party's focus would be on the all-round development of Delhi.

Kejriwal has cited improvement in health care and education sectors under the AAP government as proof of the Delhi government's performance.

Meanwhile, BJP's Manish Tewari exuded confidence about his party's performance and asserted that the party would give a stiff fight in all the 70 constituencies.

Arvind Kejriwal, who staged a mega road show in the capital on Monday, could not file his nomination as he could not make it in time and hence had to do it today.

Kejriwal's roadshow on Monday, was an attempt to showcase the support that AAP enjoys in the national capital. The party has been keen on proving that it has delivered on the ground especially in areas of health care and education. AAP is showcasing its popular subsidised electricity and water supply schemes to Delhi residents. Kejriwal and AAP leaders hope these measures would pay off electorally in the February 8 elections.