Delhi BJP seeks Anna Hazare's support in mass movement against AAP government, reminds him by writing letter

New Delhi: Delhi Pradesh BJP President Adesh Gupta wrote a letter to social activist Anna Hazare asking him to join his party's mass movement against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of the capital. In his letter, Gupta alleged that 'AAP' has become the new name of social political and economic corruption and this party which came to the government in the name of cleanliness and cleanliness in politics has destroyed all the parameters of political purity.

The BJP leader also alleged that the riots in north-east Delhi in February were planned by the AAP government in which at least 53 people lost their lives. He wrote in the letter that some people in your name advocated a clean political system and formed the Aam Aadmi Party. After coming back to power on the basis of false promises, false intentions and communal politics, the people of Delhi have suffered the communal riots planned by the Aam Aadmi Party government. In the name of purity in clean politics, the Aam Aadmi Party, which has come into the government, has demolished all the parameters of political purity. There was no immediate response from the Aam Aadmi Party about this.

'AAP' told anti-women

The Aam Aadmi Party is a constant attacker on the BJP. It has made allegations of rampant corruption in the three municipal corporations of the BJP-ruled capital. They also targeted the BJP over the Delhi riots. Allegations between the two parties have intensified in the wake of the municipal elections in 2022. Gupta wrote in his letter that the Aam Aadmi Party government is anti-women and is supporting the opponents of the nation.

He said that by committing communal riots, Delhi is pushing the people to death. He has no right to live in Delhi. He said that now the Aam Aadmi Party has become a party not of common people but of black people. The BJP president said that the new name of social, political and economic corruption is the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP is constantly fighting against it.

Appeal to support BJP

He said that you have a fervent prayer that you should come to Delhi and raise voice against corruption and support us in this movement. The youth and the population of Delhi feel cheated. For his relief, you will have to raise your voice again only then there will be a new beginning of political sanctity.

It is to be known that in 2011, when Anna Hazare agitated in Delhi on the issue of corruption at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal emerged as its main face. Later Kejriwal and his supporters turned to active politics and then the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was formed. The party formed its government three times later in Delhi and today in Punjab it is playing the role of the main opposition party.