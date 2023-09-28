Delhi BJP's Praveen Shankar Kapoor Raises Concerns Over Deteriorating Cleanliness Standards And Dengue Crisis

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has penned a letter addressed to Mayor Shelly Oberoi and Municipal Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, raising concerns about a noticeable decline in the cleanliness standards across various neighborhoods in south Delhi. Kapoor alleges that the Delhi BJP office has been consistently receiving complaints about a sudden deterioration in cleanliness within the corporation wards of RK Puram, Malviya Nagar, and Greater Kailash assembly constituencies. He further claims that sanitation workers have been frequently absent from their duties, and even garbage collection vehicles have been making infrequent visits to these areas, sometimes as rarely as once or twice a week.

In light of these issues, Kapoor has urged the mayor and the municipal commissioner to promptly request a detailed report on the situation from the deputy commissioner of the south zone.

Notably, the BJP has also taken aim at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding the escalating number of dengue cases in the city. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has criticized AAP, accusing them of neglecting the critical problem of dengue larvae being discovered in 1.5 lakh households across Delhi. Sachdeva asserts that instead of addressing this pressing health issue, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been preoccupied with what he terms "political tourism." The BJP plans to organize a protest against AAP for what they perceive as a "failure" in effectively managing the dengue situation.

Up to this point, there has been no response from either AAP or the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) regarding these allegations. Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced that it conducted an extensive review session with the Delhi government regarding its preparations for mitigating air pollution in the city during the upcoming winter season.

During the meeting, the CAQM placed particular emphasis on strategies to control pollution stemming from various sources, including the transportation sector, road and construction dust, the discharge of firecrackers, and pollution originating from the 13 designated pollution hotspots in Delhi.

This gathering, which took place on Tuesday, brought together members of the CAQM along with key figures from the Delhi government, including the Chief Secretary, the Chairperson of the New Delhi Municipal Council, the Principal Secretary responsible for the environment, the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Transport Commissioner, and several other senior government officials.