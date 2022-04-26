Delhi bomb scare: Received threat call over Delhi's Mohammadpur name change matter, says BJP leader

Just a day after the Delhi Police found an unidentified bag with a grenade in the Mohammadpur area of South West Delhi, a local BJP councilor Bhagat Singh Tokas has reportedly received a threat call. Tokas on Tuesday said that the hand grenade that was found on Monday in the Mohammadpur area in Delhi is the mischief of an anti-social element to threaten him and the people of Mohammadpur.

"Yesterday, a hand grenade was found in Mohammadpur. So, this is the mischief of an anti-social element to threaten me and the people of my village. The investigation is going on. Someone has brought an old grenade and has kept it near my house, but I would like to say that we are celebrating the 75th Azaadi's Amrit Mahotsav and these elements should have been abolished at the time of independence. I would like to thank Delhi state BJP President Adesh Gupta that a big campaign under his leadership will be held soon for the remaining 40 more places that are named after Mughals who looted us," Tokas told ANI. Speaking about the resolution passed in the corporation for changing the name of Mohammadpur village to Madhavpuram, Tokas said, "Last year, we passed a resolution of renaming Mohhamadpur in the Zonal committee. Keeping the sentiments of the people of our village in mind, the resolution was passed by the corporation."

He further spoke about the threats that he received after the resolution was passed. He said, " From then onwards, I have been receiving threat calls asking me why do I want to rename Mohammadpur to Madhavpuram. FIR was also registered for that threat and that call came from Hyderabad." "Two days before, our Delhi BJP State President Adesh Gupta held a press conference in which he asked Kejriwal that the file of renaming the place has been sent by the Chief Town Planner of MCD and yesterday a hand grenade was found in Mohammadpur," he said.

"We have passed the name from the corporation. Delhi government does only appeasement politics," added the BJP leader.