Delhi carjacking Accused posed as passengers

New Delhi : The two persons arrested in the Delhi carjacking case posed as passengers to hire the four-wheeler for Rs 450, and on the way to the airport snatched the driver’s phone and wallet, and pushed him out of the car leading to his horrific death, the Delhi Police has found in its preliminary investigation.

The 43-year-old Bijender Shah was dragged for more than a kilometre under the rear wheels of his own vehicle as the accused sped away on a busy road in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area. His body found lying at the side lane of National Highway-8 by the Delhi Police around 11.30 pm on Tuesday.

Hours after the incident came to light, the Delhi Police said it nabbed Mehraj Salmani (33) and Asif (24) and recovered the stolen vehicle. After initial investigation, police said on Thursday that the accused posed as passengers and hired Bijender Shah’s taxi for Rs 450 around 10 pm on Tuesday to take them to the IGI Airport from Saket. “As the cab reached the Delhi Cantonment area, the duo snatched away his mobile phone and wallet on gunpoint.

They also forcefully pushed him out of the car,” said a police officer. Bijender Shah made a desperate attempt to cling onto his vehicle, but Salmani took took driver’s seat and sped away, dragging him to death. Special Commission of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda told PTI that the accused drove the car towards Alipur from where they fled towards Meerut in Western Uttar Pradesh.