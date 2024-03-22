Live
- YSRCP leaders join in TDP in Gannavaram
- Mekapati calls upon volunteers to coordinate
- Provide facilities at exam evaluation centres: UTF
- YSRCP appoints observers in Visakhapatnam
- I'm not sad about Kejriwal's condition: Anna Hazare
- Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu embarks on tour of villages in Karampudi mandal
- Deputy tahsildar lands in ACB net
- Children urged to follow oral hygiene practices
- World Poetry Day: Poetry lends life skills coach a sense of calmness
- Suvidha app to obtain permission for poll campaigns
Just In
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal withdraws petition in Supreme Court as it was clashing with remand
Highlights
Singhvi advocate for Kejriwal told justice Khanna that because that remand is clashing, decided to withdraw it and fight that remand come back to your lordships.
Otherwise there will be arguments of remand and then High Court and He said I will give a letter to the Registry,
