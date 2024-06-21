Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Granted Bail In Liquor Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been granted bail in the liquor policy case. His lawyer argued that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had no substantial evidence against him. The ED plans to appeal the trial court's decision in the Delhi High Court tomorrow, according to ANI reports. Kejriwal is expected to be released from jail tomorrow once the bail order is delivered to the jail authorities.



In court, Kejriwal's lawyer emphasized that the ED's case was primarily based on statements from individuals who had turned approver. The court refused the ED's request for a 48-hour delay in signing the bail bond, which was intended to give the agency time to challenge the decision.



"The statements are from individuals who have confessed to guilt. They are not credible witnesses; some were promised bail and pardon for their cooperation," Kejriwal's lawyer argued. The court reserved its decision earlier in the day and announced the bail around 8 PM.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Kejriwal have consistently claimed that the central government is using its agencies to target opposition leaders with baseless accusations. The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21, alleging money laundering linked to the 2021-22 Delhi liquor policy, which was subsequently revoked following concerns raised by the Lieutenant Governor. The ED accused Kejriwal of using funds from liquor sellers to finance the AAP's campaign in Goa, as he is the party's convenor.