Delhi CM Rekha Gupta flags off 'Mothers on Wheels' road trip

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta flagged off the ambitious 'Mothers on Wheels' road trip from the Delhi Secretariat on Saturday, extending her best wishes to all the participants embarking on this extraordinary journey.

'Mothers on Wheels' is a unique initiative where four mothers will undertake a self-driven road trip from Delhi to London, covering 22 countries and 47 cities.

The journey aims to explore and understand motherhood across different cultures and societies worldwide.

Taking to X, CM Rekha Gupta shared her enthusiasm for the project, stating, "Today, the road trip of 'Mothers on Wheels' was flagged off. This trip will pass through South-East Asia, Australia and New Zealand, with the aim of gaining a deeper understanding of different family systems and their impact on social welfare."

"Best wishes to all the mothers for this exciting journey," she added.

The two-month-long road expedition will span a remarkable 23,657 kilometres, taking the mothers through diverse landscapes, traditions, and family structures.

This initiative first gained attention in September 2018, when four mothers set out on a similar challenge, packing up their lives and embarking on a self-driven adventure across continents.

Their journey was flagged off by the External Affairs Minister (EAM) and former Delhi Chief Minister late Sushma Swaraj, marking the beginning of an unforgettable experience.

Over the course of 23,657 kilometres, through 22 countries and 47 cities, the women found themselves in awe of the breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultures, and diverse lifestyles they encountered.

The current road trip seeks to build on that legacy, offering a deeper insight into the shared experiences of motherhood across different corners of the world.