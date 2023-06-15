Live
- Situation in Manipur distressing: Priyanka Gandhi
- Wanted to bring major reforms as MP CM but my govt toppled in 2020: Kamal Nath
- Vatican releases first pictures of pope since surgery
- We are ready for direct fight: MK Stalin to BJP on Minister Senthil Balaji's arrest
- YS Jagan virtually launches 4G services to remote areas in state
- Eli Lilly's drug to lead obesity, diabetes treatment: Report
- 100-day countdown for Hangzhou Asian Games: athletes in full preparation
- Coal mine in eastern India blights lives of indigenous residents
- Australian unemployment rate falls
- CII School of Logistics' Provide Strong Skilling Support for Telangana’s Industrial Growth
Delhi coaching centre fire doused, few students injured
A massive fire that erupted on Thursday at a four-storey coaching centre in the Mukherjee Nagar area has been doused, but a few students were injured as a result, a Delhi Police official said.
New Delhi: A massive fire that erupted on Thursday at a four-storey coaching centre in the Mukherjee Nagar area has been doused, but a few students were injured as a result, a Delhi Police official said.
"All the students have been rescued and as per initial investigation the fire started from an electric metre installed in the building," said the official.
According to director of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) Atul Garg, a call regarding the blaze at the Gyana Building was received at 12.28 p.m.
He said that a total of 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the rescue operation has been completed.
"So far, no major injuries," he added.
Video footages showed several students managed to escape from the building using ropes and wires.