Delhi Court Extends AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Judicial Custody In Money Laundering Case

In a recent development, a Delhi court has granted a 14-day extension to the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi PartyAam Aadmi PartyAam Aadmi Party (AAP) parliamentarian, Sanjay Singh, in connection with a money laundering case initiated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). This case emanated from an investigation into alleged irregularities linked to the now-defunct Delhi excise policy, conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Sanjay Singh is scheduled to appear before the court on November 10.

Sanjay Singh, a Member of Parliament (MP) representing the AAP, informed the court of his medical conditions, which include type 2 diabetes and primary angle closure glaucoma (PACG). He is currently under treatment at the Shroff Eye Centre.

In response to his health concerns, the court granted permission for Sanjay Singh to receive medical treatment at a private hospital. This decision aligns with similar applications made by other individuals accused in the case, which were approved by both the court and the high court.

Nevertheless, the court instructed the jail superintendent to ensure that Singh is transported to the outpatient department (OPD) for his medical appointments and safely returned to the prison, with appropriate security measures in place. Additionally, authorities should be notified once Singh's family secures an appointment for his treatment.

Furthermore, the court has granted Sanjay Singh permission to sign two cheques, each worth ₹50,000 and ₹90,000, to cover family expenses. In another noteworthy development, the AAP MP has been allowed to submit an application to the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi regarding the release of funds for development projects within his constituency.

It is important to note that Sanjay Singh is the second prominent AAP member to face arrest by a federal agency, following the arrest of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in February of this year. Following Sanjay Singh's arrest, the AAP party has conducted several protests, alleging the "misuse" of federal law enforcement agencies by the Bharatiya Janata Party. This case continues to garner public and political attention, and further developments are awaited.