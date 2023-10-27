Delhi Court has extended Sanjay Singh's judicial custody until November 10

New Delhi: The judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, who was detained in the Delhi Excise Policy case, was extended by Rouse Avenue Court on Friday till November 10. He was brought before the court after the 14-day judicial detention period had ended.The AAP MP stated before appearing in court for a hearing that the struggle against those in power will continue. The Aam Aadmi Party leader believes he was detained as part of a BJP conspiracy.

During the custody hearing, Special Judge MK Nagpal allowed Singh to sign two cheques for his family expenditures and for work as a Member of Parliament. The judge also directed the concerned jail authorities to ensureSanjay Singh had asked the court to order the jail authorities to allow him to consult with his personal doctor (Ramanjit Singh). Singh says that he is a diabetes patient and is also suffering from glaucoma.

The court stated that it sees no reason to refuse the accused private treatment.As a result, the relevant jail superintendent must ensure that he gets adequate medical treatment. The court ordered the accused's counsel to make sure that when Singh visits the medical center, no supporters or other persons gather there.

Apart from this, despite the court's orders, he once again made political remarks during his appearance. Sanjay Singh, who reached the court amid tight security, commented, looking at the media cameras in the lobby, and said, 'Satta se sangharsh jaari rahega'. Earlier, the court had asked not to talk to the media during the appearance. Even during the last hearing, Sanjay Singh had commented about PM Modi.

Notably,On October 4, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was detained in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy investigation.