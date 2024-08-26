Live
Just In
Delhi Doctor Assaulted By Patient's Attendant, Sparking New Concerns After Recent Strike
- A resident doctor at Hedgewar Hospital in Delhi was attacked by a patient's son, reigniting safety concerns just days after doctors ended their nationwide strike over violence against medical professionals.
- The situation escalated when the patient's son entered the room and physically assaulted the doctor.
Just days after resident doctors in India returned to work following an 11-day nationwide strike, a troubling incident occurred at Doctor Hedgewar Hospital in Delhi's Karkardooma area. Late Saturday night, a resident doctor and a medical dresser were allegedly attacked by a patient's attendant while providing critical care.
According to sources, around 1:00 AM, a patient with a forehead injury arrived at the hospital. As the doctor was stitching the wound, the intoxicated patient suddenly became aggressive, pushing the doctor and hurling verbal abuse. The situation escalated when the patient's son entered the room and physically assaulted the doctor.
This incident has reignited concerns about the safety of medical professionals, a key issue that led to the recent strike. The nationwide protest, which ended on August 23, was initially sparked by the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. During the 11-day strike, non-emergency services at major hospitals were severely disrupted.
The attack at Hedgewar Hospital serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by healthcare workers, despite recent assurances from the government and an appeal from the Supreme Court to address these concerns. As the medical community grapples with this latest incident, questions about the effectiveness of current safety measures for healthcare professionals are likely to resurface.