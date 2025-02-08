Delhi election result: Voters Reject Kejriwal's Leadership, CM Atishi Secures Narrow Victory

In a surprising turn of events, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced defeat in the recent elections, losing by over 2,000 votes in the Seeshmahal constituency. Despite his insistence that voters should not elect him if they believe he is "unclean," the electorate sent a clear message by rejecting his leadership.

Kejriwal's number two, Manish Sisodia, accepted the defeat, acknowledging the shift in voter sentiment. This election marked a significant moment for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as they faced pushback in areas they previously dominated.

In a narrower outcome, Atishi, a prominent AAP member and current Chief Minister, managed to clinch victory, albeit with a small margin. This suggests that while some constituents may have turned against Kejriwal, they still opted to retain Atishi in power.

The election results indicate a changing political landscape in Seeshmahal, showcasing that the AAP must work to regain the trust of voters who have expressed their dissatisfaction. The BJP has positioned this outcome as a testament to the people's desire for change, signaling potential challenges ahead for the AAP in future elections.