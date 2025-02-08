Live
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
- Kejriwal Team loses elections
Delhi election result: Voters Reject Kejriwal's Leadership, CM Atishi Secures Narrow Victory
In a surprising turn of events, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal faced defeat in the recent elections, losing by over 2,000 votes in the Seeshmahal constituency. Despite his insistence that voters should not elect him if they believe he is "unclean," the electorate sent a clear message by rejecting his leadership.
Kejriwal's number two, Manish Sisodia, accepted the defeat, acknowledging the shift in voter sentiment. This election marked a significant moment for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as they faced pushback in areas they previously dominated.
In a narrower outcome, Atishi, a prominent AAP member and current Chief Minister, managed to clinch victory, albeit with a small margin. This suggests that while some constituents may have turned against Kejriwal, they still opted to retain Atishi in power.
The election results indicate a changing political landscape in Seeshmahal, showcasing that the AAP must work to regain the trust of voters who have expressed their dissatisfaction. The BJP has positioned this outcome as a testament to the people's desire for change, signaling potential challenges ahead for the AAP in future elections.