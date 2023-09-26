Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission will frame guidelines to prevent electrocution incidents and for compensation to victims

New Delhi: In a big step forward, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) will draft precise guidelines to promote public safety and give immediate assistance to electrocution victims. The Kejriwal government's purpose with these guidelines is to avoid electrocution accidents and provide sufficient compensation to affected families as soon as possible. This vital decision follows directives issued by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in 2021, and it indicates the Power Department's commitment to safeguarding Delhi inhabitants' lives. In view of recent electrocution accidents in Delhi, the decision was made.

According to Power Minister Atishi, these rules would help state authorities and power distribution companies (DISCOMs) take proactive steps to prevent electrocution. Regular inspections and the removal of unlawful buildings and encroachments, which can pose major dangers to public safety, are among the preventative actions." Atishi said that every occurrence of worker electrocution or injury has a tremendous impact on families, and the Kejriwal government is determined to stand with them in their tough times.

The DERC's forthcoming guidelines will be designed not only to prevent such incidents but also to ensure that affected families receive the support they need during challenging times. The guidelines will establish a framework for substantial compensation for victims' families.

It is to be noted that in July 2023, the department proposed issuing policy directions under Section 108 of the Electricity Act, empowering DERC to frame the necessary regulations. As part of the process, the opinion of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) will also be sought to ensure a comprehensive approach to the issue.

Power Minister Atishi said, “The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission will work diligently to formulate these guidelines in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, ensuring that the safety and well-being of Delhi's residents remain paramount.”