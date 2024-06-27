Delhi Environment Minister Orders Investigation Into Unauthorized Felling Of 1,100 Trees In Ridge Area

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has mandated the collection of all relevant documents and a status report regarding the unauthorized felling of 1,100 trees in south Delhi's Ridge area. During a meeting with forest department officials on Wednesday, Rai requested the information to be submitted by 11 am on Thursday.



This action follows the Supreme Court's hearing of a petition from an NGO about the illegal tree cutting by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The Court instructed the Delhi government and civic agencies to discuss strategies for improving the city's green cover.

The NGO emphasized the need for Supreme Court approval before cutting trees in the Ridge area and criticized the forest department for its inaction despite being informed. The NGO also accused the DDA of misleading the Supreme Court by seeking permission after the trees had already been cut and disobeying court orders.

On Monday, the Supreme Court reprimanded the DDA for the unauthorized felling, stating that such actions in Delhi must be taken seriously. The Court requested a statement from the DDA vice-chairman on whether the tree cutting was ordered by the Lieutenant Governor.

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed on Tuesday that DDA records indicated Lt Governor VK Saxena visited the Satbari forest area on February 3 and instructed the cutting of 1,100 trees.