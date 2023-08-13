Delhi Environment Minister Rai inaugurates fifth Van Mahotsav

New Delhi: Gopal Rai, Delhi's Environment and Forest Minister, today inaugurated the 5th Van Mahotsav from the East Delhi Lok Sabha's Utsav Ground in Patparganj. During the program, a training portal https://training.eforest.delhi.gov.in was launched to train all those interested in the forest and green sector.

Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai stated that the major goal of this website is to raise awareness about the Forest and Wildlife Department's operations and to support the preservation of green areas. The website will provide training on several Forest and Wildlife Department programmes and projects.This year, the Kejriwal government aims to plant more than 52 lakh seedlings. Furthermore, the NDMC will plant 50 lakh saplings. The department also gave free medicinal plants to all program participants.

Gopal Rai, Delhi's Environment and Forest Minister, initiated the Van Mahotsav program by planting seedlings. Then, while speaking to the audience he stated that there has been a consistent decline in pollution in Delhi since the formation of CM Arvind Kejriwal's government. There has been a huge increase in green cover within Delhi.Delhi's pollution level has dropped by more than 30% in the last eight years. The green area in Delhi has increased from 20% in 2013 to 23.06 percent in 2021, thanks to the efforts of the Kejriwal administration.

He stated that a tree plantation drive is held every year to extend Delhi's green belt and minimize pollution.The Kejriwal government conducts a tree planting effort in the state every year as part of its Green Action Plan. This year, the Van Mahotsav program began on July 9 at IARI Pusa to give energy to the tree plantation campaign, which is one of the elements of the Summer Action Plan.

Extending the chain, the fifth Van Mahotsav program is being held at Utsav Ground in Patparganj. Our government celebrates Van Mahotsav with the entire city of Delhi by planting trees and distributing saplings around the city's Lok Sabha seats. Children and teachers from each Lok Sabha seat are also present to support the government in this wonderful endeavour.

