Delhi Excise 'scam': Supreme Court grills CBI, Enforcement Directorate

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Thursday posed a volley of questions to the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate about the Delhi excise policy 'scam' and asked the anti-money laundering agency how a case was made out against former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The SC expressed reservations about the admissibility of these messages and asked: "Have you seen them (Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia on bribes) discussing this? Will it be admissible? Isn't the statement (by an approver) hearsay? It is an inference but has to be based on evidence. In cross-examination, this will fall flat in two minutes," the bench said.

SC observation in 5 points