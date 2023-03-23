Delhi FM Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget for 2023-24

Finance minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday presented a Rs 78,800-crore budget in the Delhi assembly for the financial year 2023-24, which majorly focuses on transport and infrastructure as part of the G-20 summit preparations. The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the preceding year. This was the first time that Gahlot presented the budget after taking charge of the finance department following the resignation of deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.



"I would have been happier if this budget was presented by Manish Sisodia who is like my elder brother. The budget is an expression of expectations and aspirations of the people," Gahlot said in his budget speech. The minister said the budget is dedicated to a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi with Rs 19,466 crore to be spent on upgradation of 1,400 kilometres of roads in the next 10 years. The government has allocated Rs 2,034 crore for 2023-24 for various infrastructure projects.

Addressing the assembly, the minister said that the budget has nine schemes as part of G-20 summit preparations. The government will undertake upgradation and beautification of road network, construction of 26 flyovers, three double-decker flyovers in collaboration with DMRC, include 1,600 e-buses, carry out electrification of bus depots, develop world class ISBTs and work to remove three landfill sites and clean Yamuna.

Out of 26 flyover projects, 10 are in construction stage while plans for 11 have been sent to UTTIPEC for clearance. UTTIPEC, or Unified Traffic and Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre, is a nodal agency for clearing any transportation projects in Delhi. Gahlot also rued the fact that despite its huge contribution, Centre has been allocating just Rs 325 crore to Delhi as its share in central taxes.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the 2023-24 Budget has something for everyone and asserted that it will give a major push to infrastructure with Rs 21,000 crore being allocated for various projects.

He told a press conference that his government has been providing free education, water, power and healthcare services to citizens, but has never incurred losses, and assured that all the free schemes of the Delhi government will continue. In 2014-15, the Budget outlay was Rs 30,940 crore, which has now gone up to Rs 78,800 crore, he said after the tabling of the financial document in the assembly. "This is because Delhi has an honest government. Finally, the Budget was presented today. The Delhi government's Budget for the financial year 2023-24 has something for everyone. We have so far invested heavily in education, health and electricity sectors and this will continue. This budget focuses on a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi," Kejriwal said.

"We have achieved so much despite so many hurdles. This shows our excellent administrative skills. Delhi would have seen much more progress had it got full statehood," he said. He also said that all anti-corruption measures, faceless services and doorstep delivery of services will continue. The chief minister also spoke about the various schemes announced to realise the Budget's vision of a clean, beautiful and modern Delhi.