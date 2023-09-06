Delhi government has issued a circular prohibiting the education department employees from leaving the city

New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered the closure of all schools from September 7 to September 10, in anticipation of the G20 meeting. However, education department staff have been urged to remain in the city during this time.

The Delhi government has stated that if any kind of manpower is necessary during the program, education department staff would be entrusted with the job.As a result, they will be required to stay in the city for four days. The G20 Leaders Summit will take place on September 9–10 at Pragati Maidan's newly built International Convention and Exhibition Center, Bharat Mandapam.

According to the circular the government stated, "On account of the G20 Summit, September 8 to 10 is (declared) a public holiday in Delhi-NCR, and before that, September 7 is a gazetted holiday on account of Janmashtami."In such a situation, keeping in mind the grandeur of the program and the possible requirement of manpower for any deployment, it has been decided that all the employees of the Education Department should remain in the city.

The circular further specifies that all workers must be reachable by phone at all times and that no outstation (outside of Delhi) leave will be permitted during this time because their services may be required at any moment. Consequently, all officers and staff of this directorate are requested to take note of the aforesaid instructions and to ensure their presence within the National Capital Territory of Delhi during the G20 Summit," according to the circular.

As the current chair of the G20, India will host the summit, which will be attended by more than 30 heads of state, top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries, and presidents of 14 international organizations. On the other side, during the G-20 summit, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi would monitor the designated roads from its monitoring room to ensure that there was no lapse in cleanliness. Approximately 80 key roads leading to the conference will be serviced for more than eight hours by engineering department workers and sweepers at each level until September 10.