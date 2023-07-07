Delhi Government is organizing a 3-day Mango festival at Dilli Haat, Janakpuri

New Delhi: The government is organising the 32nd Annual Mango Festival at Dilli Haat in Janakpuri to boost tourism and honour the sovereignty of the "King of Fruits- Mangoes." During the festival, people can explore various varieties of mangoes from all over the country and enjoy cultural programs and mango-related competitions. On Friday, Tourism Minister Atishi inaugurated the 32nd Mango Festival.

On this occasion, Atishi stated that the 'Mango Festival' organised by the Tourism Department was a one-of-a-kind initiative by the Kejriwal government to promote tourism in the city, familiarise the public with various varieties of mangoes, provide a platform for small and large mango producers to expand their business, and encourage farmers to produce different varieties of mangoes. She went on to say that the Delhi government, led by CM Arvind Kejriwal, often organises similar events to showcase the city's rich art, culture, and job opportunities.

Atishi stated, "Summers are linked with mangoes, everyone's favourite fruit. It brings back childhood memories of bonding over mango-eating contests. While we witnessed numerous mango orchards in our time, children growing up in metropolitan cities like Delhi might miss out on these experiences. However, the Delhi government's one-of-a-kind project would allow people to "experience the journey of mangoes from orchard to plate and learn more about the kings of fruits." She asked all Delhi residents to attend the event and experience the delight of mangoes from all across the country.

The Delhi government's Tourism Department is hosting the Mango Festival from July 7th to 9th at Delhi Haat in Janakpuri. People may enjoy numerous cultural programmes as well as numerous kinds of mangoes from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. during this three-day event. The event has no entry costs, and a free shuttle service from Tilak Nagar Metro Station has been offered for visitor convenience.

The event will feature mangoes of all shapes and sizes, ranging from grape-sized to papaya-sized. Rare mango types such as Langra, Chausa, Fazri, Rataul, Hussainara, Kesar, Mallika, Amrapali, and others are on show. Aside from traditional mango farmers, many government and non-governmental organisations are also actively participating in the Kejriwal government event.

Delete Edit



