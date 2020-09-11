Delhi government is preparing to take big steps for skill development

New Delhi : After making big steps in school education, the Delhi government has now prepared to take big steps in the skill sector. According to the government, its results will soon be visible. Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has planned to visit all ITIs, polytechnics and skill development centers, to speed up the skill university project.

The government is working on developing them into world-class quality institutions. In this episode, Manish Sisodia visited ITI in Harinagar and Tilak Nagar on Thursday. He was accompanied by Kalkaji MLA Atishi. Sisodia inquired about the educational activities and functioning of both the institutions as well as their requirements.

In his second term as Education Minister, he said that skill education and entrepreneurship will now be promoted after presenting the model of school education in the country and the world. Referring to Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), he said that it will set an example for the country as well as the world. Sisodia said that it is our endeavor that every child gets vocational education according to his aspiration and ability so that he can take his career to the heights. Adequate understanding of modern technology and practical training will make every student qualified according to the requirement of the industry. Financial aid and scholarship measures will be taken for the needy students.

DSEU will collaborate with various institutions abroad to share various courses and knowledge. The DSEU Bill was passed in the year 2019.