Delhi Government Offices To Close Half-Day For Ram Mandir Inauguration

Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena has approved the closure of all government offices, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), autonomous bodies, undertakings, and boards for half a day on January 22 to commemorate the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The Delhi government, in a circular, officially announced the half-day closure on Saturday, allowing employees the opportunity to participate in the celebrations and festivities associated with the event.

According to news agency ANI, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed the idea of a half-day closure for government offices, which received approval from L-G Saxena.

This decision coincides with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that he will not attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday. He expressed his intention to visit the temple town in Uttar Pradesh with his family after the consecration ceremony on January 22.

The directive for a half-day closure in Delhi aligns with similar instructions from several other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Goa, most of which are governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Many of these states have declared a full-day state holiday on January 22, with some imposing additional bans on activities like the sale of liquor or meat and fish.

At the national level, the Centre has also declared a half-day for its offices and PSU banks on the day of the mega event. The Finance Ministry issued a notification stating that all central government offices, institutions, and industrial establishments will remain closed until 2:30 pm on January 22, after which normal working hours will resume.

Meanwhile, preparations in Ayodhya are underway for the inauguration of the Ram Mandir, with ceremonies starting on January 16. The consecration ceremony, scheduled for January 22, will witness the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with various leaders, celebrities, and notable personalities. The event will have limited invitees, including seers from across the country and families of the laborers who contributed to the construction of the Ram Mandir.