Delhi Government Requests Permission From Centre To Replace Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar

The AAP administration has asked the Centre for permission to name P K Gupta as the new chief secretary of Delhi. He is an IAS officer from the 1989 batch. At the moment, Gupta holds the position of additional chief secretary in the Delhi government's General Administration Department (GAD).



The decision came as Naresh Kumar, the current chief secretary of Delhi, would resign this year. Additionally, the action was taken a few days after the Delhi government received executive authority in service-related affairs, including officer transfers and postings, as a result of a significant Supreme Court decision.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, forwarded Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena a request for the appointment of Gupta for approval by the Centre.

Meanwhile, according to officials, the Centre appoints the chief secretary of Delhi because the state lacks a cadre of IAS officers of its own. However, the AAP leaders accused Kumar of conspiring to thwart the government's well-known power subsidy programme, among other things.