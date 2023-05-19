Live
- Check Out The Friday Special Releases Of This Week
- How to stay safe from WhatsApp missed call scam
- Ahead of G20 meet, J&K Police issue advisory against suspicious ISD numbers
- Delhi Government Requests Permission From Centre To Replace Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar
- YS Avinash Reddy leaves to Pulivendula after his mother falls sick
- Krafton confirms Battlegrounds Mobile India return
- 7.7-magnitude quake hits of Loyalty Islands
- Man Tries To Strangle His Wife During Panic Attack On Newark-Mumbai AI Flight
- Virat Kohli's Record-Breaking 62-Ball Century in RCB vs SRH IPL Clash
- Today's Top 5 Hyderabad News Updates
Delhi Government Requests Permission From Centre To Replace Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar
Highlights
- The AAP administration has asked the Centre for permission to name P K Gupta as the new chief secretary of Delhi. He is an IAS officer from the 1989 batch.
- The decision came as Naresh Kumar, the current chief secretary of Delhi, would resign this year.
The AAP administration has asked the Centre for permission to name P K Gupta as the new chief secretary of Delhi. He is an IAS officer from the 1989 batch. At the moment, Gupta holds the position of additional chief secretary in the Delhi government's General Administration Department (GAD).
The decision came as Naresh Kumar, the current chief secretary of Delhi, would resign this year. Additionally, the action was taken a few days after the Delhi government received executive authority in service-related affairs, including officer transfers and postings, as a result of a significant Supreme Court decision.
Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, forwarded Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena a request for the appointment of Gupta for approval by the Centre.
Meanwhile, according to officials, the Centre appoints the chief secretary of Delhi because the state lacks a cadre of IAS officers of its own. However, the AAP leaders accused Kumar of conspiring to thwart the government's well-known power subsidy programme, among other things.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS