Delhi government restricts taxis coming from other states to tackle pollution

New Delhi: The Kejriwal government on Wednesday imposed restrictions on app-based taxis from other states in Delhi to combat rising pollution levels. After Supreme Court orders, Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that directives were given to the Transport Department on Wednesday to prohibit cabs coming from other states.

Following the Kejriwal government's decision, only taxis registered in Delhi (DL numbers) would be permitted to operate within the city. Taxis from the NCR cities of Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Meerut would not be permitted. According to Transport Department officials, this ban will affect almost three lakh cabs traveling from various cities to Delhi. This will have the greatest impact on travelers who book cabs between NCR cities using mobile apps.

While talking to the media, Gopal Rai stated that the Supreme Court has issued many orders expressing worry over Delhi's pollution. One of them is the prohibition of cabs from outside Delhi. The Transport Department has been directed to look into the matter and make directives. On the question of whether the ban would be on diesel taxis or CNG-run taxis, Gopal Rai said that a detailed order would be issued for it.

According to a senior official of the Transport Department, the ban on taxis coming from other states in Delhi will be applicable from November 13 only on an odd-even basis. The restriction will be in effect until November 20. In fact, the Supreme Court will hold another hearing on the pollution problem on Friday. This order will be implemented only if the court renders its decision. In Delhi, around one lakh cabs are registered. Apart from this, more than 94 thousand autos and 1.14 other passenger vehicles are registered, which will facilitate the travel of passengers after the ban on taxis in other states.

The Delhi government is considering prohibiting diesel taxis. The Supreme Court directed the Environment Department to compile a list of such cabs. Since BS-3 and BS-4 diesel automobiles are already prohibited in Delhi, Following that, the decision will be made based on how much BS-6 remains. Gopal Rai said that complete information about diesel-powered taxis has been sought from the Transport Department. Only after that will any decision be taken.