Delhi Government Seeks Supreme Court Approval For Use Of Green Firecrackers This Diwali

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the government will move the Supreme Court to allow certified green firecrackers during Diwali, balancing public sentiment with pollution control efforts.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said that her government will approach the Supreme Court to seek permission for the use of green firecrackers during Diwali. Emphasising the festival’s cultural and religious importance, Gupta stated that the decision considers the emotions of millions of Delhi residents.She added that only authorised and certified green firecrackers would be permitted, ensuring compliance with environmental norms and government guidelines.
Earlier, the Supreme Court had permitted certified manufacturers to produce green firecrackers under strict conditions, barring their sale in Delhi-NCR without approval. The court, led by Chief Justice B. R. Gavai, also directed the Centre to reassess the complete ban on firecracker manufacturing in the region.
Manufacturers certified by NEERI and PESO were allowed to continue production, provided they submitted an undertaking not to sell in restricted areas until further notice. The matter will be reviewed again on October 8 following a report from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC).
