Delhi Government's 2024-25 Budget: Chief Minister Kejriwal Lauds Comprehensive Approach

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lauded the Delhi government's 2024-25 Budget, affirming its comprehensive coverage across various sectors while emphasizing the administration's commitment to the principles of "Ram Rajya." Kejriwal hailed the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana as a landmark initiative in women's empowerment, potentially the largest of its kind globally.

Following the presentation of the maiden Budget by Delhi Finance Minister Atishi, Kejriwal expressed satisfaction with its inclusivity, addressing diverse segments of society and sectors. He underscored the significance of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, which promises ₹1,000 per month to every adult woman in Delhi, heralding a monumental step towards empowerment.

Detailing the scope of the scheme, Kejriwal estimated its potential beneficiaries, excluding income tax-paying women and those already benefiting from government schemes, to be around 45 to 50 lakh women out of the 67 lakh female voters in Delhi.

Responding to queries about the reduction in Budget outlay compared to the previous fiscal year, Kejriwal attributed the decline to the cessation of funds from the central pool of taxes. He lamented the impact of this funding shortfall, likening it to "strangulating the hen that lays golden eggs." The Budget for 2024-25 stands at ₹76,000 crore, down from ₹78,800 crore in the preceding financial year.

Atishi emphasized the government's prudent fiscal management, highlighting its avoidance of loans except during the COVID-19 pandemic, distinguishing Delhi as the sole administration to have maintained such financial discipline.

Overall, Kejriwal's remarks underscore the government's commitment to governance principles rooted in social welfare, exemplified by innovative policies like the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana, despite fiscal challenges.