Delhi Government's WCD Department Takes Over Women Helpline 181

Women and Child Development Minister Kailash Gahlot announced that the Women Helpline 181 is now operational under the WCD, providing a vital support system for women in Delhi.



“We aim to ensure that every call is handled with the utmost care and that women in distress receive timely and effective assistance,” stated Gahlot.

The Delhi government remains dedicated to addressing issues of violence, abuse, and other concerns faced by women, reinforcing its commitment to their safety and well-being, Gahlot added.

The helpline started receiving calls from the control room at 4:58 pm on Wednesday, July 3, and by 2 pm on July 4, it had logged a total of 1,024 calls.

The responsibility for the helpline, which receives about 40,000 calls monthly, was transferred from the Delhi Women's Commission to the WCD Department as per a letter to the Chief Secretary dated May 4, 2023. This toll-free, 24-hour service provides support and information to women seeking assistance.