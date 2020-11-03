Delhi govt. clarifies High Court over posters on covid-19 patient's house

New Delhi: The Delhi government told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday that it has directed the concerned authorities and the department not to place posters outside the home of any COVID-19 patient living in home isolation as well as patients who are outside the home The posters have already been placed, they should also be removed immediately.

Additional Permanent Advocate Satyakam, representing the Delhi government in the High Court, said that no instructions have been given to Delhi government officials to share the names of COVID-19 positive patients with the Residential Welfare Association (RWA) or any other person.

Knowing the Delhi government's side, a bench of Justices Hema Kohli and Subramaniam Prasad disposed of the PIL, seeking to draw guidelines for pasting posters outside the homes of Covid-19 positives.

Earlier, the High Court had issued a notice to the Delhi government on the petition filed by petitioner Kush Kalra through advocate Kush Sharma. The petition sought to direct the Delhi government to issue directions to its officers, employees, agents, representatives to prevent the names of Covid-19 positives from being shared by any person, especially RWA, WhatsApp groups etc.

The PIL stated that pasting posters outside the homes of Corona positive persons living in home isolation is a serious violation of the fundamental right to privacy established by the Supreme Court.