Delhi govt prioritises permanent housing for nomadic families

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday announced that providing permanent housing to every nomadic family is the foremost priority of her government. She assured that each family from the community will soon have a secure home, along with access to employment opportunities and market facilities to support their livelihood.

Gupta was speaking at the Vimukt Jati Diwas programme, organised at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre for the empowerment of de-notified, nomadic, and semi-nomadic tribes. The event, hosted by the Department of Art and Culture, was attended by cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra, Ravindra Indraj Singh, and other distinguished guests.

Highlighting the historic nature of the gathering, Gupta said this was the first time such a large-scale programme had been organised in independent India to uphold the dignity and empowerment of these communities. She stressed that the event not only celebrated their cultural heritage but also strengthened their identity in society.

In an emotional address, she pointed out that even after 78 years of independence, nomadic families continue to face neglect and harsh living conditions. Despite their important role in the freedom struggle, their needs have remained largely unaddressed by successive governments. For the first time, she said, both the Delhi and Central governments are working together to bring stability and dignity to their lives.

Gupta credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to establish a dedicated board for nomadic, de-notified, and semi-nomadic tribes, which has enabled access to education, healthcare, employment, and housing. She added that since her government came to power, concrete steps have been taken in line with the Prime Minister’s directive to ensure permanent housing for these families, including the preparation of a detailed action plan. Reiterating her government’s commitment, the Chief Minister said financial challenges would not deter them from providing homes to every nomadic family. She also emphasised that wherever these families settle, the government will create avenues for work and commerce to ensure sustainable livelihoods. Gupta urged community members to keep their documents and records in order so they can receive the benefits of government schemes without delay. She described the initiative not as a promise, but as a serious commitment her government is pursuing with full sincerity.

Concluding her address, she said the nomadic community has equal rights over Delhi’s resources and institutions.