Delhi Govt To Lodge FIR Against Organisers Of Nizamuddin Event

New Delhi: The Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain told the media that orders have been given for an FIR to be filed against organisers of the religious gathering at Nizamuddin in the national capital.





Event's organisers committed a grave crime. Disaster Act & Contagious Diseases Act was enforced in Delhi,no assembly of more than 5 people was allowed. Still they did this. I've written to Lt Guv to take strictest action against them.Delhi govt has given order to file FIR: S Jain https://t.co/v2cTua2CAd — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2020

10 people who attended the event have already died while state governments across the country are mapping the travel of thousands of others to the religious event. The Tamil Nadu government has reportedly traced 980 of the 1500 attendees to the event, which is an indicator of the large numbers of individuals who would have been present at the religious gathering at Nizamuddin.

24 patients who attended the Nizamuddin religious gathering have tested positive at the LNJP Hospital in the national capital. Others are being tested at other hospitals in Delhi.

Indonesians who attended Nizamuddin gathering to be blacklisted

Indonesian nationals who attended the Tablighi Jamaat gathering in Nizamuddin of the national capital would be blacklisted, according to media reports. At least 800 Indonesians are reported to have attended the religious event at Nizamuddin. These tourists will be blacklisted on grounds that they had violated their visa norms, reports said.

The Nizamuddin event is emerging as a source of worry to health ministry officials as well as many state governments. Six deaths recorded in Telangana have been traced to the Nizamuddin event. The state government has appealed to others who attended the Nizamuddin gathering to come forward so that their screening could be taken up.

Both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments are actively involved in tracing the contacts of all individuals who would have travelled to Delhi to attend the event organised by the Tablighi Jamaat.