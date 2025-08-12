Delhi HC gives Malik 4 weeks to respond

Srinagar: The division bench of the Delhi High Court on Monday asked JKLF leader Yasin Malik to file his response to the plea filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) seeking his death penalty in a terror funding case for which he is undergoing a life sentence at present.

A division bench of the Delhi High Court comprising Justice Vivek Chaudhary and Justice Shalinder Kaur granted four weeks to Malik to file his response to the NIA’s petition.

The court posted the hearing for November 10. Malik, who previously sought to argue in person against NIA’s plea seeking the enhancement, was supposed to appear virtually from jail, but wasn’t produced.

Yasin Malik is serving life imprisonment in Tihar Jail at present in this terror funding case. The NIA, not satisfied with the Judgement of the trial court, has filed an appeal in the Delhi High Court for the capital punishment of Malik.

The division bench of the Delhi High Court noted that neither was Malik produced virtually in the proceedings from jail, nor did he file his reply to NIA’s plea in pursuance of the court’s August 9, 2024, order.

Malik, on August 9, was directed to be produced virtually and not physically due to a security threat.

On Monday, the bench directed the jail authorities to produce him virtually on November 10.

Malik last year turned down the court’s suggestion to appoint a lawyer on his behalf and said he wished to argue the case in person.

On May 29, 2023, the high court issued notice to Malik on the NIA’s plea seeking the death penalty. Tihar Jail authorities filed an application seeking permission for his virtual appearance on the grounds that he was a very high-risk prisoner and it was imperative not to produce him physically in court to maintain public order and safety.

The request was allowed by the high court.

On May 24, 2022, a trial court sentenced Malik to life imprisonment after holding him guilty of offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and IPC.

Malik had pleaded guilty to the charges, including those under the UAPA and was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Appealing against the sentence, the NIA emphasised that a terrorist cannot be sentenced to a life term only because he has pleaded guilty and chosen not to go through trial.