Delhi HC grants parole to life convict to accompany son for board exams

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted one month's parole to Vijay Dahiya, a murder convict serving a life sentence, to accompany his son for his Board examinations.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma stressed the importance of parental involvement in a child's education and recognised Dahiya's commitment to his parental responsibilities.

The judge stressed the need to balance the interests of the state with the inherent responsibility of parents towards their children and their academic pursuits.

Considering Dahiya's previous record of not misusing interim bail or furlough, the court deemed it appropriate to grant him parole for the specified period.

"...this Court is inclined to grant parole to the petitioner for a period of one month from the date of his release,” the judge said.

Dahiya, who has been confined in Tihar Jail since his conviction in a murder case in 2018, had appealed against his conviction, which was dismissed by the High Court last year. Despite previous judicial orders directing authorities to consider his parole application, Dahiya's plea had not been decided.

In his petition, Dahiya stated the urgency of his son's board exams, scheduled from February 21 to March 13, and the need for his presence to accompany his son to the examination centre.

Acknowledging the merit of Dahiya's plea, the court concluded that his presence for his son's exams is both reasonable and in the best interest of the child's welfare.

"...after careful consideration of the facts and circumstances, the court is of the opinion that the presence of the petitioner to accompany his son for his Board examinations is both reasonable and in the best interest of the child's welfare,” the court said.