Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday sent Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain to Enforcement Directorate's custody till June 9, in connection with a money laundering case.

Jain was produced before Special CBI Court Judge Geetanjali Goel in the ED's case, in which he was arrested on Monday evening.

The ED had attached the properties of Jain's relatives' worth Rs 4.81 crore in April this year.

"Immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to different firms owned by Swati Jain, Sushila Jain, and Indu Jain, the relatives of Jain were attached. Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt. Ltd were the firms against which action was taken," a source said.