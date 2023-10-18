Delhi High Court Upholds AAP Leader Raghav Chadha's Bungalow Allotment Amid Allegations Of Political Vendetta

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha has won a significant victory in the Delhi High Court, allowing him to retain his government-assigned bungalow. The court's decision came on Friday, and Chadha, who also serves as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Punjab, characterized his legal battle as a defense of the constitution and claimed that the cancellation of his bungalow allotment was a result of "political vendetta."

Expressing his gratitude to the Delhi High Court, Chadha emphasized that the case was not merely about his residence but a larger struggle to protect the principles of the constitution. He praised the court's verdict as a triumph for justice.

In addition to this development, Chadha mentioned in a Twitter post that he had recently been suspended from the Rajya Sabha, the upper house of India's parliament. He noted that the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the Rajya Sabha secretariat regarding his suspension.

Earlier in the week, the Supreme Court had requested a response from the Rajya Sabha Secretariat concerning Chadha's petition challenging his indefinite suspension from the upper house. The court also sought the input of the attorney general to adjudicate the matter.

Chadha continued to argue that opposition voices were facing unfair targeting, particularly those who represent the concerns of millions of Indians. He pointed out that following his two speeches in Parliament holding the BJP-led Central government accountable, his official accommodation was revoked after the first speech, and his membership as a parliamentarian was suspended following the second speech.

Describing this situation as an "unprecedented departure from democratic norms," the senior AAP leader alleged that this marked the "first time in the 70-year history of the Rajya Sabha" that a member had been subjected to such "political harassment" for the act of holding the government accountable.