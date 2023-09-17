Delhi L-G visits Dwarka to check development related works

Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena on Saturday visited Dwarka area to check the progress of development related ongoing works, Raj Niwas said on Sunday.

"Braving heat, rain and humidity, Saxena walked and drove through the stretch starting from underpass near the Palam flyover to various sectors of Dwarka upto Dabri Nala road. During the inspection, the L-G directed officials of all the concerned civic bodies to ensure that the area is free from encroachment and pavements and footpaths are made pedestrian-friendly," the L-G office said.

It said that heavy rains during the visit provided the L-G and the accompanying officials a "first-hand experience" of the critical points of water-logging in the area and on spot instructions were issued to address the outstanding issues.

Saxena took strong exception to the fact that the culverts leading to the main drains were either open or choked and directed that necessary action be taken to grill the culverts and clear the blockages wherever they existence.

The L-G, who started his walk from the underpass that leads to Dwarka, instructed the officials to give aesthetic facelift to the walls of the underpass and instructed that they be adorned with tiles and potted plants be placed on the pavements.

Saxena, who minutely inspected the stretches of roads, footpaths and pavements in Sectors 7, 8, 9 and other parts, was particular that there should be proper repair work and symmetry in design so that no hindrances are caused to pedestrians.

He asked the officials to prune overgrown trees and remove plants that had grown on the walls and pathways.

The L-G also asked the civic agencies to clean the roads and start beautification works without losing time.

He instructed for statues, artefacts and fountains to be installed at suitable places on these roads and ensure that the entire right of way is provided with a much greener look.

Saxena also asked the officials to ensure that no drains are left uncovered and hanging wires and unnecessary signage boards are removed.

Besides, he also discussed the Schematic Landscape Plan of TD2 & TD5 drains that are being redeveloped by DDA in Dwarka.