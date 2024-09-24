Delhi Landlord's Son Arrested For Installing Hidden Cameras In Tenant's Room

In a disturbing breach of privacy, Delhi police have arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly installing hidden cameras to spy on a female tenant. The incident occurred in the Shakarpur area of Delhi, where the accused, identified as Karan, is the son of the landlord.

The victim, a civil services aspirant living alone in a rented apartment, discovered the invasion of her privacy after noticing suspicious activity on her WhatsApp account. Upon investigation, she found an unknown laptop linked to her account, prompting her to log out immediately.

Growing suspicious, the woman thoroughly searched her apartment and discovered a hidden camera in her bathroom's light fixture. She promptly alerted the police, who conducted a more comprehensive search and uncovered another camera concealed in her bedroom's light fixture.

During questioning, the woman revealed that she often entrusted her apartment keys to Karan when traveling. Police investigation revealed that Karan had exploited one such opportunity three months prior, when the tenant visited her hometown in Uttar Pradesh. He allegedly purchased three spy cameras from an electronics market and installed them in her living space.

The accused reportedly made frequent requests to enter the apartment under the guise of electrical repairs, enabling him to retrieve the recorded footage and transfer it to his laptop. Police have seized one spy camera and two laptops containing the illicit recordings.

Karan, who is a person with disability, now faces charges of voyeurism under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which carries a minimum sentence of one year in prison. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential vulnerabilities tenants face and the importance of maintaining vigilance in rented accommodations.