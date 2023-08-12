Live
Just In
Delhi LG Saxena approves tree relocation for the development work
New Delhi: Delhi LG VK Saxena on Saturday granted the suggestion to relocate 96 and 107 trees from Arakpur, Moti Bagh, and Ashok Road. Because major construction projects such as railways and government offices are being built in those areas.Due to the Lieutenant Governor's continual demand for swift clearance of developmental projects in the capital for the benefit of the people of the city, the Delhi Government, the Environment Minister and Chief Minister have begun quick clearance of projects.
Projects that had been postponed for three to five years are now being cleared in a matter of months by the Delhi government.Following approval for defense and railway projects in July, the chief minister has requested that railway accommodation and central secretariat projects be granted over the next three months, according to the LG's office.
In addition to the trees to be moved, different kinds of saplings are being planted at the expense of user agencies in Rampura, Shakur Basti, Madipur, and the NTPC Eco Park, according to the statement. This comprises trees such as Neem, Amaltas, Peepal, Pilkhan, Gular, Banyan, and Arjuna.