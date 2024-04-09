Delhi Liquor Scam: Kavitha's judicial remand extended till April 23

The Delhi liquor policy case has taken a new turn as MLC Kavitha's judicial remand was extended till April 23 following the conclusion of court proceedings on Tuesday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials brought Kavitha before the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi, where the decision to extend her judicial custody until the 23rd of this month was made.

During the court session, arguments were presented by Kavita's lawyer, who questioned the need for an extension of judicial custody citing lack of new grounds for such a decision expressed confusion over the ED's request for extension and requested permission for Kavitha to address the court directly. However, the bench denied the request for Kavitha to speak and advised that an application be submitted instead.

Despite not being able to address the court directly, Kavitha was granted permission to meet with her husband Anil and uncle Ramakishan Rao in the court. During the meeting, Kavitha maintained her innocence, stating that she believes a false case has been filed against her. She also mentioned that she had been questioned by CBI officials while in Tihar Jail.