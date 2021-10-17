Delhi Metro started Free WiFi service at Yellow line metro stations

New Delhi: Delhi Metro constantly keeps doing something new for the convenience of its passengers.This time also DMRC has made an effort so that the passengers will get more pleasure in the journey. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Sunday started free high-speed WiFi services for passengers in all the Yellow Line stations.DMRC gave information about this by tweeting from its official Twitter handle.



This facility started by the Delhi Metro for the passengers in the festive season can be availed at 37 stations on the Yellow Line.DMRC says that with the introduction of this facility, students of North Campus of Delhi University traveling will benefit.With the help of high speed WiFi, passengers will be able to make email, Facebook, Google search, WhatsApp, video and audio calls as usual.For this you have to login to DMRC free WiFi network.



Free Wi-Fi at the metro station is currently available on the Airport Express Line and Blue Line.By adding the stations of the Yellow Line, the number of metro stations with free Wi-Fi facility has now increased to 94.

